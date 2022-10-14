Buy, Sell Or Hold TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) At $23.94?

In recent trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.94 trading at $3.25 or 15.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $725.18M. That most recent trading price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -112.91% from its 52-week high price of $50.97 and is indicating a premium of 70.76% from its 52-week low price of $7.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 472.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.71%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $23.94 price level, subtracting -7.84% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 21.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.59% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of 89.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87130.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for TOP Financial Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.