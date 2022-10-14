Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Has Recovered 36.79% So Far, But Another -220.99% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at $0.09 or 2.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.32M. That most recent trading price of BMRA’s stock is at a discount of -52.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48640.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 312.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days BMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $4.05 price level, adding 22.12% to its value on the day. Biomerica Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.22% in past 5-day. Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) showed a performance of 5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 6.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -220.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.99% for stock’s current value.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.69 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022. Company posted $18.87 million and $1.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -38.10% while estimating it to be 29.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.80% during past 5 years.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 11 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.13% institutions for Biomerica Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at BMRA for having 1.1 million shares of worth $4.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 million.

On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.64 million shares of worth $2.57 million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.