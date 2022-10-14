Analysts Predict Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) To Reach $8.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.04 or 6.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.36M. That closing price of SWVL’s stock is at a discount of -1653.85% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 835.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.18%, in the last five days SWVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 20.73% to its value on the day. Swvl Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -93.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.42% in past 5-day. Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) showed a performance of -45.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.77% for stock’s current value.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 153.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.08% institutions for Swvl Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at SWVL for having 1.41 million shares of worth $0.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $95966.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.