Analysts Predict Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) To Reach $6.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw 9.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at -$0.05 or -1.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.61B. That most recent trading price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -15.28% from its 52-week high price of $4.30 and is indicating a premium of 21.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $3.73 price level, adding 5.33% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares saw a change of 22.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.44% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of 1.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.92 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.05% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bradesco S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.33% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.37 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $4.66 billion and $5.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.40% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.90% institutions for Banco Bradesco S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. ABRDN PLC is the top institutional holder at BBD for having 90.24 million shares of worth $380.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 81.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $344.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 43.46 million shares of worth $156.46 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $84.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.