Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) At $0.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.68M. That closing price of AKAN’s stock is at a discount of -11823.08% from its 52-week high price of $31.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 974.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days AKAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 46.94% to its value on the day. Akanda Corp.’s shares saw a change of -97.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -36.34% in past 5-day. Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) showed a performance of -62.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.16% institutions for Akanda Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at AKAN for having 23795.0 shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 11129.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88364.0.