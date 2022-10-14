Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stock Dropped -81.80% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.95 trading at -$0.02 or -0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.89M. That closing price of API’s stock is at a discount of -883.39% from its 52-week high price of $29.01 and is indicating a premium of 3.05% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 661.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.67%, in the last five days API remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $2.95 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Agora Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.40% in past 5-day. Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) showed a performance of -30.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.58 million shares which calculate 4.59 days to cover the short interests.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agora Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.76% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.50% in the current quarter and calculating 47.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.81 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.85% institutions for Agora Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at API for having 8.19 million shares of worth $24.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which was holding about 3.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.78 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.32 million shares of worth $9.78 million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.17 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.