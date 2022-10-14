12-Month Price Target For AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) Now Sits At $69.90

In last trading session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.04 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $421.75M. That closing price of AMTD’s stock is at a discount of -1094.44% from its 52-week high price of $12.90 and is indicating a premium of 6.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days AMTD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 13.6% to its value on the day. AMTD IDEA Group’s shares saw a change of -65.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.74% in past 5-day. AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) showed a performance of -44.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40790.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $69.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $69.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6372.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6372.22% for stock’s current value.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.89% institutions for AMTD IDEA Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AMTD for having 1.28 million shares of worth $3.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.