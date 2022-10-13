Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Could Experience -68.78% Growth

In recent trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.09 trading at -$0.67 or -2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.05B. That most recent trading price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -270.42% from its 52-week high price of $104.05 and is indicating a premium of 1.0% from its 52-week low price of $27.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $28.09 price level, adding 6.65% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.04% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of -18.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.93 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.32% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 145.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $979.93 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.31 billion and $2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -25.20% while estimating it to be -71.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.22% during past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders