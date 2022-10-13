Home  »  Business   »  Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Could Experience -68....

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Could Experience -68.78% Growth

In recent trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.09 trading at -$0.67 or -2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.05B. That most recent trading price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -270.42% from its 52-week high price of $104.05 and is indicating a premium of 1.0% from its 52-week low price of $27.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $28.09 price level, adding 6.65% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.04% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of -18.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.93 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.32% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 145.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $979.93 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.31 billion and $2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -25.20% while estimating it to be -71.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.22% during past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]