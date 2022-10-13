With 25.84% Distance From Low, Is Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.2 or 28.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.30M. That closing price of OCG’s stock is at a discount of -551.69% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 66.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.46%, in the last five days OCG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 3.89% to its value on the day. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s shares saw a change of -82.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.23% in past 5-day. Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) showed a performance of -44.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71240.0 shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.65% institutions for Oriental Culture Holding LTD that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Agricole S.A. is the top institutional holder at OCG for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 54563.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.