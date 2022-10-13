With 21.92% Distance From Low, Could Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 12.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.53 trading at -$0.25 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -1064.83% from its 52-week high price of $99.36 and is indicating a premium of 21.92% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.71 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $8.53 price level, adding 9.45% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.47% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -13.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.55 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -193.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.21% for stock’s current value.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.31% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $722.19 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $778.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.89% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 25.77 million shares of worth $680.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 85.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 52.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.35 million shares of worth $220.54 million or 27.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $217.41 million in the company or a holder of 27.34% of company’s stock.