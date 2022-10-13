With -125.68% Distance From Low, Is Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw 12.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.97 trading at -$24.72 or -78.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $997.28M. That most recent trading price of RLMD’s stock is at a discount of -454.95% from its 52-week high price of $38.68 and is indicating a discount of -125.68% from its 52-week low price of $15.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 370.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.27 in the current quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -78.01%, in the last five days RLMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $6.97 price level, adding 80.72% to its value on the day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) showed a performance of 2.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 9.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $81.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1062.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.47% for stock’s current value.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.49% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.60% in the current quarter and calculating 48.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.00% during past 5 years.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.25% institutions for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at RLMD for having 2.54 million shares of worth $68.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 25.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 2.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $21.46 million or 8.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.63 million in the company or a holder of 6.19% of company’s stock.