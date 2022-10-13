With -0.71% Distance From Low, Is A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.76 trading at -$1.37 or -2.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.78B. That most recent trading price of AOS’s stock is at a discount of -81.62% from its 52-week high price of $86.74 and is indicating a discount of -0.71% from its 52-week low price of $48.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 951.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days AOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $47.76 price level, adding 5.01% to its value on the day. A. O. Smith Corporation’s shares saw a change of -42.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) showed a performance of -9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.67 million shares which calculate 7.38 days to cover the short interests.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that A. O. Smith Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.23% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.30% in the current quarter and calculating 11.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $976.1 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

AOS Dividends

A. O. Smith Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.38% institutions for A. O. Smith Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AOS for having 14.79 million shares of worth $708.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $481.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.83 million shares of worth $183.48 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $157.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.