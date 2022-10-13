Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Could Actually Go To $30.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.07 or 5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.87M. That closing price of VINC’s stock is at a discount of -1169.42% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 17.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54970.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 87.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.79 in the current quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.68%, in the last five days VINC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 22.44% to its value on the day. Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.68% in past 5-day. Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) showed a performance of -18.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 4.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2379.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -230.58% for stock’s current value.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vincerx Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.58% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -558.30% in the current quarter and calculating 63.30% increase in the next quarter.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.15% institutions for Vincerx Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at VINC for having 2.11 million shares of worth $8.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sage Rhino Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.