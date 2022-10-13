Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -28.80% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.02 or -5.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.06M. That most recent trading price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -550.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.34 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.75%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 21.24% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.47% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of -28.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1080.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -525.0% for stock’s current value.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.95 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.30% during past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.33% institutions for Verb Technology Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VERB for having 4.06 million shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 33.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $1.15 million or 26.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 5.97% of company’s stock.