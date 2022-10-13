TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Drops -1.02%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 6.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.88 trading at -$0.04 or -1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -73.2% from its 52-week high price of $6.72 and is indicating a premium of 58.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TAL Education Group (TAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.02%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $3.88 price level, adding 27.61% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of -1.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.67% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of -31.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.08 million shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.32% for stock’s current value.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.97% while that of industry is -7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $216.46 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $227.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.50% during past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.63% institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 42.21 million shares of worth $127.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.41 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.3 million shares of worth $46.04 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.24 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.