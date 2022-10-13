Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Could Really Rise To $3.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw 17.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.01 or 8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24M. That closing price of SYTA’s stock is at a discount of -6814.29% from its 52-week high price of $9.68 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 842.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.37%, in the last five days SYTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 61.9% to its value on the day. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -61.14% in past 5-day. Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) showed a performance of -76.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2042.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2042.86% for stock’s current value.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Siyata Mobile Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.60% while that of industry is -26.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.87% institutions for Siyata Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SYTA for having 0.65 million shares of worth $0.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 54024.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67530.0.