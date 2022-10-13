Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Share Price Recovers 63.53% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.94B. That most recent trading price of SGFY’s stock is at a discount of -1.84% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a premium of 63.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

SGFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $29.34 price level, adding 0.03% to its value on the day. Signify Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 106.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.03% in past 5-day. Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) showed a performance of 0.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Signify Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6,966.67% while that of industry is -2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -38.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $238.07 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $225.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $184.42 million and $181.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.10% while estimating it to be 24.20% for the next quarter.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.83% institutions for Signify Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at SGFY for having 139.61 million shares of worth $4.11 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 78.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 21.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $644.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $61.11 million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $59.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.