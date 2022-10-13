Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Drops -9.93 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.53 trading at -$0.94 or -9.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.53M. That closing price of SRG’s stock is at a discount of -100.7% from its 52-week high price of $17.12 and is indicating a premium of 42.56% from its 52-week low price of $4.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 749.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.93%, in the last five days SRG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $8.53 price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. Seritage Growth Properties’s shares saw a change of -35.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.05% in past 5-day. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) showed a performance of -29.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.11 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.57% for stock’s current value.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.80% during past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.13% institutions for Seritage Growth Properties that are currently holding shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SRG for having 5.63 million shares of worth $71.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.89 million.

On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.72 million shares of worth $8.97 million or 3.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.71 million in the company or a holder of 3.40% of company’s stock.