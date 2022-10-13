Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Adds 131.66% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw 8.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.6 or 191.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.26M. That closing price of PT’s stock is at a discount of -680.22% from its 52-week high price of $7.10 and is indicating a premium of 72.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 191.16%, in the last five days PT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 4.21% to its value on the day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -58.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 131.66% in past 5-day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) showed a performance of 0.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20750.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.20% during past 5 years.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.06% institutions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at PT for having 4160.0 shares of worth $3768.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 90.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4579.0 shares of worth $4147.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.