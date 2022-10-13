Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lost -4.71% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.94 trading at -$0.26 or -1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That most recent trading price of PAAS’s stock is at a discount of -91.41% from its 52-week high price of $30.51 and is indicating a premium of 9.66% from its 52-week low price of $14.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.64%, in the last five days PAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $15.94 price level, adding 6.73% to its value on the day. Pan American Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) showed a performance of 2.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.68 million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.2% for stock’s current value.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pan American Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.73% while that of industry is -36.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.80% in the current quarter and calculating -24.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $475.97 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $491.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $392.94 million and $430.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.10% while estimating it to be 14.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.14%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders