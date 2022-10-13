Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF), -16.67% Below Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) saw 6.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at -$0.01 or -12.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.06M. That closing price of MF’s stock is at a discount of -9066.67% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a discount of -16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.33%, in the last five days MF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 42.08% to its value on the day. Missfresh Limited’s shares saw a change of -98.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.67% in past 5-day. Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) showed a performance of -44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.86 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $296.67 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $318.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.04% institutions for Missfresh Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Genesis Fortune Ltd is the top institutional holder at MF for having 7.87 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.