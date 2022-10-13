Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD), Stock Drops -91.45% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at -$0.09 or -3.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $106.59M. That most recent trading price of MNMD’s stock is at a discount of -1415.46% from its 52-week high price of $44.10 and is indicating a premium of 2.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.00%, in the last five days MNMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 12.61% to its value on the day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.77% in past 5-day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) showed a performance of -62.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.46 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2477.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -656.01% for stock’s current value.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.99% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.56% institutions for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MNMD for having 16.43 million shares of worth $18.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 6.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.82 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.39 million shares of worth $1.91 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.