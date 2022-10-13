Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Could Shrink By -58.55% Or More

In last trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 4.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at $0.27 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.83B. That closing price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -240.94% from its 52-week high price of $23.90 and is indicating a premium of 19.97% from its 52-week low price of $5.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $7.01 price level, adding 17.24% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.65% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of -20.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.96 million shares which calculate 10.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -327.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.14% for stock’s current value.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Luminar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -102.63% while that of industry is 0.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -75.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.13 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $8.89 million and $12.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.70% while estimating it to be 34.80% for the next quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.99% institutions for Luminar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LAZR for having 18.81 million shares of worth $131.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.96 million shares of worth $41.81 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.