Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Currently -220.81 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.12 trading at -$2.95 or -26.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $385.46M. That closing price of KNTE’s stock is at a discount of -220.81% from its 52-week high price of $26.05 and is indicating a premium of 11.58% from its 52-week low price of $7.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 132.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.65%, in the last five days KNTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $8.12 price level, adding 35.04% to its value on the day. Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.39% in past 5-day. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) showed a performance of -35.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.19 million shares which calculate 14.1 days to cover the short interests.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.45% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.60% in the current quarter and calculating -12.30% decrease in the next quarter.

KNTE Dividends

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.30% institutions for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at KNTE for having 9.67 million shares of worth $108.9 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 21.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $8.02 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.