Is Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), -35.4% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 6.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.09 or 4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $889.31M. That closing price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -35.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a premium of 56.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.15%, in the last five days GERN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 3.0% to its value on the day. Geron Corporation’s shares saw a change of 85.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of -23.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.01 million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Geron Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.86% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -30.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -70.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $80k and $1.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.00% while estimating it to be -90.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.22% institutions for Geron Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GERN for having 30.13 million shares of worth $68.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.87 million shares of worth $24.57 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.65 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.