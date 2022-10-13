How To Know If Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Is Expensive At $25.92.

In last trading session, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.92 trading at $0.31 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of EAT’s stock is at a discount of -96.03% from its 52-week high price of $50.81 and is indicating a premium of 17.17% from its 52-week low price of $21.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 934.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days EAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $25.92 price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. Brinker International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.09% in past 5-day. Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) showed a performance of -8.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.12 million shares which calculate 5.15 days to cover the short interests.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brinker International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.86% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.80% in the current quarter and calculating 14.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.02 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $944.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.01 billion and $875.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.10% while estimating it to be 7.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.64%.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.32% institutions for Brinker International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EAT for having 7.05 million shares of worth $268.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $255.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 million shares of worth $68.63 million or 7.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $60.31 million in the company or a holder of 3.79% of company’s stock.