How To Know If BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Is Expensive At $0.31.

In recent trading session, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.01 or 4.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.40M. That most recent trading price of BIMI’s stock is at a discount of -4206.45% from its 52-week high price of $13.35 and is indicating a premium of 12.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.87%, in the last five days BIMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.15% in past 5-day. BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) showed a performance of -24.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.40% during past 5 years.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for BIMI International Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BIMI for having 80754.0 shares of worth $26027.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 72762.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23451.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 72762.0 shares of worth $23451.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3568.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1149.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.