Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Is Down -8.12% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.90 trading at $0.03 or 0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.86B. That most recent trading price of FLEX’s stock is at a discount of -16.09% from its 52-week high price of $19.62 and is indicating a premium of 19.35% from its 52-week low price of $13.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flex Ltd. (FLEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.53 in the current quarter.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days FLEX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $16.90 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. Flex Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -7.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.61% in past 5-day. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) showed a performance of -8.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.43 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.34% for stock’s current value.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flex Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.20% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.20% in the current quarter and calculating 26.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.42 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.30%.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.60% institutions for Flex Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at FLEX for having 54.2 million shares of worth $922.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 35.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $612.06 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.02 million shares of worth $306.5 million or 3.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $270.51 million in the company or a holder of 3.49% of company’s stock.