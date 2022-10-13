Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $79.32?

In recent trading session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $79.32 trading at $1.82 or 2.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.79B. That most recent trading price of EMR’s stock is at a discount of -26.66% from its 52-week high price of $100.47 and is indicating a premium of 8.72% from its 52-week low price of $72.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.3 in the current quarter.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days EMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $79.32 price level, subtracting -0.32% to its value on the day. Emerson Electric Co.’s shares saw a change of -16.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) showed a performance of -6.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.58 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $99.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $79.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $128.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.4% for stock’s current value.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Emerson Electric Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.63% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.30% in the current quarter and calculating 17.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.12 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.21%.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.17% institutions for Emerson Electric Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EMR for having 53.5 million shares of worth $5.25 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.75 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.14 million shares of worth $1.68 billion or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.27 billion in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.