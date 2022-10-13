Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) Shares Are Up 37.14% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.07 or 23.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.31M. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -440.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 37.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 103.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.46%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -66.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.54% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) showed a performance of -20.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41700.0 shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.24% during past 5 years.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at DXF for having 62203.0 shares of worth $21771.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 57469.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20114.0.