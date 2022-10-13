Does Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Look Expensive At $87.13? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.13 trading at $4.01 or 4.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.83B. That most recent trading price of SQM’s stock is at a discount of -32.86% from its 52-week high price of $115.76 and is indicating a premium of 48.49% from its 52-week low price of $44.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days SQM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $87.13 price level, adding 7.04% to its value on the day. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares saw a change of 64.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.85% in past 5-day. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) showed a performance of -23.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.99 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 530.73% while that of industry is -55.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,080.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,134.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 205.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.28 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 227.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.70%.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.25% institutions for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SQM for having 6.14 million shares of worth $525.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $418.97 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.11 million shares of worth $330.32 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $219.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.