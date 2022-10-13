Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares Rise 46.76% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 8.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.69 trading at $2.73 or 17.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $602.81M. That most recent trading price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -836.33% from its 52-week high price of $175.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.76% from its 52-week low price of $9.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 914.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.11%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $18.69 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -68.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.94% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of -34.83% in past 30-days.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.20% institutions for Digital World Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mangrove Partners is the top institutional holder at DWAC for having 0.6 million shares of worth $39.03 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.84 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16488.0 shares of worth $0.72 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5968.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.