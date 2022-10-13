Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) -15.66% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.01 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.42M. That closing price of CRKN’s stock is at a discount of -1500.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.48 and is indicating a premium of 32.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days CRKN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 26.32% to its value on the day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s shares saw a change of -92.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.66% in past 5-day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) showed a performance of -27.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16210.0 shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.30% during past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.22% institutions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CRKN for having 0.87 million shares of worth $1.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pitcairn Company, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $1.26 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.