Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Dropped -40.41% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.08 or -3.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That most recent trading price of SID’s stock is at a discount of -135.04% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 13.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.05%, in the last five days SID remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares saw a change of -40.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.76% in past 5-day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) showed a performance of -1.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.91 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.74% while that of industry is -8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 7.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.07 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.79 billion and $2.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.90% while estimating it to be -5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 224.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.18% institutions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SID for having 6.14 million shares of worth $15.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $8.35 million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.