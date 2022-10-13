Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) -0.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.20 trading at -$0.55 or -0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.00B. That most recent trading price of CTSH’s stock is at a discount of -66.32% from its 52-week high price of $93.47 and is indicating a discount of -0.94% from its 52-week low price of $56.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.16 in the current quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days CTSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $56.20 price level, adding 4.99% to its value on the day. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares saw a change of -36.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.40% in past 5-day. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) showed a performance of -9.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.41 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.44% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.40% in the current quarter and calculating 5.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.01 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $4.72 billion and $4.78 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.00% while estimating it to be 5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.30%.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.66% institutions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTSH for having 49.11 million shares of worth $2.76 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 43.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.43 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.08 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $863.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.