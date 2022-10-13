Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Has Made The 9.98% Recovery, Could Gain Another -32.64% Ahead

In recent trading session, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.99 trading at -$0.98 or -0.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.95B. That most recent trading price of CDNS’s stock is at a discount of -32.64% from its 52-week high price of $194.97 and is indicating a premium of 9.98% from its 52-week low price of $132.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.96 in the current quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.66%, in the last five days CDNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $146.99 price level, adding 11.25% to its value on the day. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.80% in past 5-day. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) showed a performance of -11.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.73 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $197.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $180.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $215.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.46% for stock’s current value.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.23% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 8.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $865.82 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $864.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $750.89 million and $773.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.30% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.10%.

CDNS Dividends

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.34% institutions for Cadence Design Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CDNS for having 33.43 million shares of worth $5.5 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 31.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.22 billion.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.23 million shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.32 billion in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.