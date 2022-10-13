Buy, Sell Or Hold MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) At $12.34?

In recent trading session, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.34 trading at -$0.16 or -1.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.92B. That most recent trading price of MTG’s stock is at a discount of -36.47% from its 52-week high price of $16.84 and is indicating a premium of 7.78% from its 52-week low price of $11.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days MTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $12.34 price level, adding 8.05% to its value on the day. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.82% in past 5-day. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) showed a performance of -11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.33 million shares which calculate 11.22 days to cover the short interests.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MGIC Investment Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.98% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.45 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $297.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $299.61 million and $294.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.40% while estimating it to be 1.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.26%.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.41% institutions for MGIC Investment Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MTG for having 35.84 million shares of worth $442.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $335.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.12 million shares of worth $112.61 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.1 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $112.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.