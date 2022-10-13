Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) Drops -97.79% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $0.20?

In recent trading session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.0 or -1.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.90M. That most recent trading price of BTX’s stock is at a discount of -4950.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.10 and is indicating a premium of 5.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days BTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 22.96% to its value on the day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.06% in past 5-day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) showed a performance of -44.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.65% institutions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTX for having 5.5 million shares of worth $11.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $1.52 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.