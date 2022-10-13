Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Is -11.45% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$4.44?

In recent trading session, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.88 trading at -$0.55 or -1.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $65.73B. That most recent trading price of BAM’s stock is at a discount of -64.92% from its 52-week high price of $62.47 and is indicating a discount of -0.61% from its 52-week low price of $38.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.44%, in the last five days BAM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $37.88 price level, adding 9.42% to its value on the day. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.45% in past 5-day. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) showed a performance of -22.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.61 million shares which calculate 5.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.52% for stock’s current value.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.47% while that of industry is -10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 660.00% in the current quarter and calculating 102.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -94.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $854 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $918 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -94.70% while estimating it to be -94.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2333.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.43%.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.97% institutions for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BAM for having 130.34 million shares of worth $7.37 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 96.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.44 billion.

On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.54 million shares of worth $974.2 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.26 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $860.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.