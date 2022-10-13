Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Has Already Recovered 5.66%, But Another -2462.26% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.02 or 4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.07M. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -2462.26% from its 52-week high price of $13.58 and is indicating a premium of 5.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.49%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 18.96% to its value on the day. Astra Space Operations Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.09% in past 5-day. Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of -30.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.69 million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.08% for stock’s current value.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Astra Space Operations Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.68% while that of industry is -4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.91 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Operations Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.43% institutions for Astra Space Operations Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acme, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTR for having 29.45 million shares of worth $113.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 17.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.25 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.32 million shares of worth $17.31 million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.