Analysts Predict Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) To Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26M. That closing price of ZVOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1635.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.43 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zovio Inc (ZVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 5.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

ZVO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 36.36% to its value on the day. Zovio Incâ€™s shares saw a change of -88.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) showed a performance of -42.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -3471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3471.43% for stockâ€™s current value.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zovio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.55% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.63 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $76.1 million and $67.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.00% while estimating it to be -23.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.89% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 40.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.27% institutions for Zovio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at ZVO for having 2.57 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.50% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Heartland Advisors Inc., which was holding about 1.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.27 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $0.23 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 3.58% of companyâ€™s stock.