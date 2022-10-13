Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Has Seen A Fall Of -30.38% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at $0.04 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.66B. That most recent trading price of AQN’s stock is at a discount of -56.04% from its 52-week high price of $16.01 and is indicating a premium of 0.39% from its 52-week low price of $10.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days AQN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $10.26 price level, adding 6.81% to its value on the day. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s shares saw a change of -29.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.88% in past 5-day. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) showed a performance of -24.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.33 million shares which calculate 15.43 days to cover the short interests.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.23% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $615.13 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $740.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $528.58 million and $594.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 24.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.85%.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.79% institutions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at AQN for having 40.45 million shares of worth $414.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 37.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $388.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.85 million shares of worth $90.71 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.31 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $54.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.