After A -95.56% Fall This Year Is Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.02 or 10.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.99M. That most recent trading price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -2260.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.05%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -56.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85550.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.24% institutions for Cosmos Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at COSM for having 0.78 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.