After A -22.93% Fall This Year Is Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw 4.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.64 trading at $0.06 or 0.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85B. That closing price of CANO’s stock is at a discount of -48.96% from its 52-week high price of $12.87 and is indicating a premium of 55.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.70%, in the last five days CANO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $8.64 price level, adding 11.38% to its value on the day. Cano Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.25% in past 5-day. Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) showed a performance of 35.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.61 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.7% for stock’s current value.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cano Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.19% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $718.28 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $745.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.22% institutions for Cano Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CANO for having 31.16 million shares of worth $269.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 16.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.63 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.6 million shares of worth $74.3 million or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.72 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.