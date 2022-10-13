AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Jump 7.89%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.24 or 7.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.25M. That closing price of AERC’s stock is at a discount of -3477.74% from its 52-week high price of $117.35 and is indicating a premium of 46.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.89%, in the last five days AERC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/06/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 34.79% to its value on the day. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.24% in past 5-day. AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) showed a performance of -8.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.41% for stock’s current value.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,358.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.23% institutions for AeroClean Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at AERC for having 14290.0 shares of worth $51444.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 10296.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37065.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7134.0 shares of worth $15766.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5880.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $77028.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.