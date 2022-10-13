9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -8.17% Last Month.

In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 10.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.16 or 83.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.04M. That closing price of JFUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -402.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 45.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 163.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 83.42%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 8.83% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -68.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.35% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of -8.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78210.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.37% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 3.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.85% institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 0.23 million shares of worth $80304.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73707.0.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $35511.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90733.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31620.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of companyâ€™s stock.