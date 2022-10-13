Home  »  Science   »  9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Is Likely To Perform Well Ove...

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -8.17% Last Month.

In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 10.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.16 or 83.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.04M. That closing price of JFUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -402.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 45.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 163.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 83.42%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 8.83% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -68.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.35% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of -8.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78210.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.37% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 3.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.85% institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 0.23 million shares of worth $80304.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73707.0.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $35511.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90733.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31620.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of companyâ€™s stock.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us:Â contact@marketingsentinel.com
Â© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]