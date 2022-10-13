12-Month Price Target For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Now Sits At $13.25

In recent trading session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.62 trading at -$0.25 or -5.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $932.28M. That most recent trading price of SAND’s stock is at a discount of -98.7% from its 52-week high price of $9.18 and is indicating a discount of -2.6% from its 52-week low price of $4.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.23%, in the last five days SAND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $4.62 price level, adding 10.81% to its value on the day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.98% in past 5-day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) showed a performance of -24.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.72 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.34% for stock’s current value.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $29.53 million and $29.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.20% while estimating it to be 4.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.41% during past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.21% institutions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SAND for having 20.42 million shares of worth $94.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.9 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.42 million shares of worth $48.41 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.57 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $39.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.