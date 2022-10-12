Will CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.26B, closed the recent trade at $3.38 per share which meant -0.15% during that session. The CX stock price is -115.98% off its 52-week high price of $7.30 and 4.73% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the CX stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved -50.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have changed -16.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.69%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,800.00% and 120.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 155.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.20%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.79% with a share float percentage of 30.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 74.96 million shares worth more than $253.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 71.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.8 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 52.27 million shares of worth $176.67 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $27.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.