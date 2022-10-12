Why Should You Add XP Inc. (XP) To Your Portfolio?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has seen 9.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.89B, closed the last trade at $19.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.96 on the day or -9.25% during that session. The XP stock price is -102.7% off its 52-week high price of $39.00 and 11.8% above the 52-week low of $16.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting -9.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the XP stock price touched $19.24 or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved -33.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed -8.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $165.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $117.85 while the price target rests at a high of $287.78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1395.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -512.53% from current levels.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.41%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.80% and 3.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $662.73 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $693.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.20%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.56% with a share float percentage of 94.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 50.54 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 11.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 26.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.76 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 20.4 million shares of worth $366.34 million while later fund manager owns 8.11 million shares of worth $183.31 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.