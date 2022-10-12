Why Should We Buy KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Stock?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has seen 14.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90B, closed the recent trade at $24.34 per share which meant it gained $2.75 on the day or 12.76% during that session. The KNBE stock price is -21.2% off its 52-week high price of $29.50 and 43.39% above the 52-week low of $13.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Sporting 12.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the KNBE stock price touched $24.34 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, KnowBe4 Inc. shares have moved -5.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have changed 11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.2.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KnowBe4 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.82%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.69 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $61.55 million and $69.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.20% for the current quarter and 33.10% for the next.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.63% with a share float percentage of 82.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KnowBe4 Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 16.43 million shares worth more than $399.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 21.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.16 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.20% shares in the company for having 3.91 million shares of worth $95.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $53.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.